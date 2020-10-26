Manipur: 48-hour Inter-State Bandh Postponed

The proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh and a ban on construction works of national projects in the state by the Manipur-based All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM) which was scheduled to begin from Monday has been postponed for 10 days, according to a press release.

“This decision was taken today by ATSUM and its federating units and the state government in its second round of talks with a written assurance that the state government is ready for considering the demand for timely conduct of the ADC (Autonomous District Councils) elections without further extension,” said information and publicity secretary of ATSUM, Khaiminlen Doungelm, in the release on Sunday.

“ATSUM believes that the state government will adopt a concrete decision for announcement of the date of elections to the six (6) ADCs in consultation with the relevant authorities within a stipulated 10 days time,” it added.

ATSUM, however, warned that they will resume agitation on the expiry of the given 10 days if the state government fails to adhere to its commitment.

“On October 21, the ATSUM had warned to call 48 hours inter-state bandh on October 26 onwards besides shutting down the undergoing national projects in the state if the concerned authority failed to issue election notification for ADCs on or before October 25,” a Hindustan Times report read.