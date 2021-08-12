Manipur: 6 PLA Cadres Killed In Myanmar

In a major development, six cadres of the outlawed outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Manipur were killed during internal clashes in Myanmar.

As per reports, the clashes occurred at Nayang Wakathan camp of another banned outfit NSCN-KYA in Myanmar.

Reportedly, the camp is situtated opposite to the Pangsau Pass in Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh and PLA militants were accomodated there.

The militants belonging to Manipur districts of Thoubal and Kakching have been identified Boycha, Leimba, Angamba, Tanthouba, Tomcha and Suresh.

The reports have mentioned that the cadres were killed as they had decided to surrender to the state government and return to the mainstream.