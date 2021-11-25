Manipur: 72 Hour Shutdown Called By World Meitei Council

The Manipur government had refused to recommend the Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021, and the protests were against this decision of the government.

A 72-hour shutdown was called by the World Meitei Council bringing daily life to a standstill in Manipur. The shutdown was called against the alleged negligence of the Meiteis by the BJP government.

The shutdown was largely peaceful except for a few stray incidents. All vehicles were off the roads except for those running on essential duties. Commercial establishments, banks, and government offices remained closed.

As a result of the “indefinite economic blockade” called by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur and other students and civil organizations of the tribals, normal life was already disrupted since last Friday.

The chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren said, “It is not an indefinite economic blockade. There are some blockades in some pockets of the hill areas. Many groups do not support the strike and all chairmen of ADCs had announced that they are not connected with the strike in any manner. We are bringing the stranded commercial vehicles under armed escort”.

He further said that the issue should be handled by the Parliament and not the State Assembly.

Meanwhile, former minister Okram Joy said that the Hill Areas Committee had no authority to support the Bill and the Assembly secretary had no powers to recommend it to the government.

Notably, the World Meitei Council has been demanding the recommendation to the Centre to include the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe list.

