In a major development, Assam Rifles seized nine Myanmar-origin two-wheelers, which were plying diesel illegally in Indian Territory along the Moreh-T’Minou-New Samtal road in Moreh area of Manipur, news agency ANI stated.

Assam Rifles said that two-wheelers intercepted yesterday were strapped with jerry cans filled with diesel.

The officials said that the purpose behind this incident was to smuggle diesel into India, the ANI report said.