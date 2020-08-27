Top StoriesRegional

Manipur: Active Cases Touch 1743

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL Pic Courtesy: Associated Press
29

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload to 5,725, an official statement said.

The state now has 1,743 active COVID-19 cases of which 761 are Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the release said.

At the same time at least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,957. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state increased to 69.11 percent as 3,957 of the total 5,725 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 25 people have succumbed to the disease.

You might also like
Regional

ADB Approves Rs. 1,650Cr for Tripura Project

Regional

Ajit Bhuyan won’t accept AIUDF’s support: Himanta

Regional

Actor Guna Mahanta is no more

National

Lockdown: Assam Pilgrims Stranded at Mumbai

Regional

Police outpost set ablaze in Karimganj

Top Stories

Kaziranga: Deer Killed In Road Accident

Comments
Loading...