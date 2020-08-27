Manipur: Active Cases Touch 1743

Manipur on Thursday reported 140 new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus caseload to 5,725, an official statement said.



The state now has 1,743 active COVID-19 cases of which 761 are Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the release said.



At the same time at least 128 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 3,957. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state increased to 69.11 percent as 3,957 of the total 5,725 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 25 people have succumbed to the disease.



