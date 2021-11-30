Manipur Ambush: No Foreign Hand Behind Attack, Says MHA

There is no specific information indicating any kind of involvement of a foreign hand in the recent Manipur ambush incident in Churachandpur district, the Centre said on Tuesday. Seven people including a commander and his family members were killed in the ambush.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in Lok Sabha on the attack on Assam Rifles convoy on November 13 said that an extensive operation was conducted in surrounding areas by security forces to nab insurgents involved in the incident.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and 8-year-old son, besides four personnel of the force were killed in the Manipur Ambush.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a probe into the attack, the ministry said.

Earlier, two proscribed militant organisations claimed responsibility for the ambush.

In a joint statement, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed that they carried out the attack on the paramilitary force at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district.

