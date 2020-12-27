Manipur: Amit Shah Lays Foundation For Developmental Projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Imphal, Manipur after offering prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Heavy security has been deployed across the capital city ahead of the Minister’s visit.

Shah addressed a public gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung ground, following the inauguration of Thoubal multipurpose project worth Rs 1,998.99 crores and Bisnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road worth Rs 475.68 crore.

Discussing about the State’s development, Shah said, Manipur was earlier known for insurgency, blockades and bandhs. But, in the last 3 years, we’ve not seen any Bandh. He also congratulated Chief Minister of Manipur N.Biren Singh for his tireless efforts to ensure peace and progress in the state.

“Northeast was known for separatism and violence. But in the last 6 years, almost all armed groups have laid down arms one after the other. Violence has subsided. I hope that the remainder of the armed groups will shun violence & join the mainstream” he added.

Addressing the ceremony he also said that the prosperity and development of North East region is Modi government’s top most priority. Modi government has taken several landmark decisions to empower “our sisters and brothers of Manipur”. Praising Modi, Shah said, Inner Line Permit (ILP) is the biggest gift to the people of Manipur.

Shah tweeted, “Foundation stone laying for several development projects and inauguration of other major projects in Imphal today reflects our unwavering commitment towards the development of Manipur”.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Home Minister said that the grand old party ruled the region for a long time but did nothing.

The Union Minister will also lay foundation stones for seven major projects, including the Churachandpur Medical College estimated to cost Rs 325 crore, IIIT worth Rs 128 crore, IT SEZ worth Rs 950 crore, and State Government Guest House worth Rs 237.49 crore, among others.