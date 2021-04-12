Manipur: Assam Rifles Nabs LTT Militant

Assam Rifles nabbed an active militant of the banned outfit Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) in Manipur’s Nonei district.

The cadre was recently apprehended by the troops in the Bethani region of Nonei and has been handed over to Patsoi Police station for further investigation.

Formed in 2018, the Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) has been involved in several militant and illegal activities which included abduction and extortion of money and illegal tax collection.