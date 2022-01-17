NationalTop Stories

Manipur: Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy The Assam Rifles

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Assam Rifles in Manipur on Monday, just ahead of the state assembly elections.

The Assam Rifles informed via Twitter that the Noney Battalion launched an operation based on intelligence received on January 15, which led to the discovery of the weapons. Other war-like stores were also recovered during the operation.

During the operation, one 9mm pistol with magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and one magazine of M-16 Rifle were recovered from the Noney District of Manipur.

Related News

Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing

PM Modi Condoles The Demise Of Padma Shri Shanti Devi

India Open 2022: Shuttlers Rankireddy And Shetty Win…

2 Earthquakes Hit Northeast Today

Manipur
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy The Assam Rifles

ALSO READ: Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing

You might also like
Assam

4 Assamese films at New York Indian Film Festival

National

Doctors’ Strike hits patients hard across India

Top Stories

3 Rohingya ‘Infiltrators’ Apprehended In Cachar

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 11 New Cases, 17 Discharged

National

21 Lions Dead in Gir Forest in 20 Days

National

Four Assam Men Arrested In Goa For Murder