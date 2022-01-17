Manipur: Assam Rifles Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Assam Rifles in Manipur on Monday, just ahead of the state assembly elections.

The Assam Rifles informed via Twitter that the Noney Battalion launched an operation based on intelligence received on January 15, which led to the discovery of the weapons. Other war-like stores were also recovered during the operation.

During the operation, one 9mm pistol with magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and one magazine of M-16 Rifle were recovered from the Noney District of Manipur.

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy The Assam Rifles

