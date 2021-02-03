Manipur Assembly Session Begins

The 20 days long 11th Manipur Assembly has commenced in Imphal since Wednesday morning.

The 12th budget session of the BJP-led coalition government will comprise three sittings. In total there will be thirteen sittings till February 22 excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

According to the provisional calendar issued by the secretary of Manipur assembly, M Ramani Devi, obituary references and discussion on the governor’s address will take place on February 4 and the Budget estimates 2021-22 will be tabled on February 5, followed by a general discussion on the budget estimate on February 6.

Nearly 50 different departments of the state government’s issues and demands will be discussed in the sittings.

Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla in his deliberation highlighted the precautionary measures and actions the N.Biren Singh government has taken to contain coronavirus.