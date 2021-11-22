Manipur | BJP To Retain Power for 2nd Time: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain its power in Manipur in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The home minister claimed that the party has restored peace in the state after it was devastated by terrorism for many years.

He further stated that the frequent blockade, shut down and other disturbances have been stopped since Chief Minister N Biren Singh came to power in the state in 2017 adding that a new development has began after BJP came to power in the state.

Notably, Manipur Assembly elections to 60-seats is likely to be held in February-March next year.

The home minister said that law and order situation has improved a lot in the state adding that the development of the state would further intensify after the BJP government came to power in the upcoming Assembly polls for the second time.

Shah announced that a Sports University would be set up in Manipur, the new assembly building would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon and a huge number of infrastructure projects were undertaken for the all-round development of the state.

He said that Manipur had a significant contribution in resisting the British in the entire northeast region during the 1857 revolution and also in 1891.

