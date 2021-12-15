Manipur: Bomb Blast in Imphal Destroys Pharmacy

A bomb blast occurred in the capital city of Manipur, Imphal. The blast took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at Lamlong Bazar in Imphal East district.

However, no casualties or injuries have been reported. A pharmacy was completely destroyed in the powerful attack, reported The Hindu.

Police said that the explosion was so powerful that the iron shutter of the shop was blown several metres away. Shrapnel hit the shops across the road. The blast triggered a raging fire which burned the medicines, furniture and other items to cinders, the report said.

Meanwhile, police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

No militant group thus far has taken responsibility for the Manipur bomb blast.

Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.

