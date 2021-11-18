Manipur: Bomb Explodes In Koirengei, No Casualties Reported

Police said that the bomb blast occurred in front of a shop of one Mohammad Tolen at about 4 am in the morning.

A bomb explosion took place early on Thursday morning at Koirengei in Imphal East district in Manipur. No casualties were reported as it happened early in the morning, informed the police.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. Meanwhile, police teams were rushed to the spot immediately and a search operation was started.

Army and para-military Assam Rifles have been put on high alert in Manipur after Saturday’s incident of ambush attack. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF), two militant outfits had jointly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, four Assam Rifles jawans and a commanding officer, Viplav Tripathy along with his wife and son were killed in the attack in Churachandpur district along the Myanmar border.

Earlier, a cache of two 20 grenades was also recovered by security forces hidden in a jute bag, lying on the roadside in Kakching district.

