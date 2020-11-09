Top StoriesRegional

Manipur By-polls: Counting Of Votes On Tuesday

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL/ Image Source: PTI
57

Election Commission officials in Manipur on Monday said that the arrangements for the counting of votes polled in four assembly constituencies have been completed. Counting will start at 8 am, officials said to PTI.

The conducted on Saturday concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent. More than 91 per cent of the 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in which 11 candidates were in the fray.

The ruling BJP contested in three seats and also supported an independent candidate, while the Congress has fielded for all the four constituencies.

Related News

COVID Vaccine 90% Effective In Phase 3 Trial: Pfizer

Mizoram: Man Awarded 20 Yrs RI, Life Term For Murder

Udalguri: Himanta Holds Bike Rally, Rides Scooter Himself

Saffron Bowl Extends To Northeast

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed in the counting centres due to tight security arrangements, the officials said.

You might also like
Regional

Krishnaguru Sewashram to provide for Rituparna Pegu’s son

Regional

80 Active Containment Zones In Kamrup (M) | CHECK HERE

National

Jaitley critical; Modi likely to visit AIIMS

Top Stories

GRP Seizes 29 Stolen bikes

Top Stories

Wear mask or pay ₹500 fine : Himanta

Regional

Sonowal Inaugurates Bokakhat PS under MOITRI Scheme

Comments
Loading...