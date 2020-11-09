Manipur By-polls: Counting Of Votes On Tuesday

Election Commission officials in Manipur on Monday said that the arrangements for the counting of votes polled in four assembly constituencies have been completed. Counting will start at 8 am, officials said to PTI.

The conducted on Saturday concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent. More than 91 per cent of the 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in which 11 candidates were in the fray.

The ruling BJP contested in three seats and also supported an independent candidate, while the Congress has fielded for all the four constituencies.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed in the counting centres due to tight security arrangements, the officials said.