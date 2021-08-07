Manipur CM Assures Govt Job to Hockey Player Sushila Pukhrambam

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Sigh has assured state’s woman hockey player Sushila Pukhrambam a government job.

Manipur’s Sushila Pukhrambam is a member of the Indian women’s hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics.

CM N Biren Singh said she would be appointed in the Sports department on her return. Besides, an incentive of Rs 25 lakh would be given to her.

The chief minister also spoke to Pukhrambam, now in Tokyo, via videoconferencing on Friday.

The chief minister told her that the country appreciated the inspiring performance of the Indian women’s hockey team.

Asked what kind of job she wanted, the player said she would accept any job suitable to her, he said.

The Chief Minister told her that most of the international players from Manipur, beginning from Mary Kom, were posted in the Police department.

The government would create some jobs in the Sports department for players like Pukhrambam.

He also wanted to know whether she would stay in Manipur if she got a suitable job.

To this, Pukhrambam said she would certainly stay in Manipur to train promising and talented girl hockey players.

She urged the Chief Minister to do something for hockey players since it was gaining popularity throughout the world.

