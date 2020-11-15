Manipur CM Tests COVID-19 +VE

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday, the BJP leader confirmed on his social media handles.

The 59-year-old minister wrote in a Facebook post:

Friends, I have tested COVID positive today after having some symptoms. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested. I am fine at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister addressed the media on Saturday and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur later this month to discuss the Naga political issue with all concerning stakeholders.

The state’s coronavirus active caseload now stood at 3084 active cases with 18,334 recoveries.