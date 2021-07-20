Manipur: Congress President Resigns, 8 MLAs To Join BJP

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from his post on Tuesday.

According to reports, as many as eight Congress MLAs in the state will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

In December last year, Konthoujam, a six-time consecutively elected Congress MLA from Bishnupur, was appointed as the president of Manipur Congress by Sonia Gandhi.

Manipur will go to polls early next year. The BJP formed the government in the state for the first time in 2017. It will seek to retain power in the 60 seats of the Legislative Assembly.

In the current Assembly that has an effective strength of 56, the BJP has 25 members and the Congress has 17. The NPP and NPF have 4 members each. The Trinamool Congress has one MLA and there are 3 independent MLAs. Four seats are lying vacant in the House, stated reports.

