Manipur COVID Tally Crosses 8000-Mark

Manipur detected 249 fresh cases, in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 to 8210 of which 1845 are personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), officials said.

Of the newly reported fresh cases, 15 are CAPF while are rest are locals who have no significant travel history, officials with Covid-19 Common Control Room informed.

The highest number of cases was reported from Imphal West district with 148 cases followed by Imphal East with 43 cases. Bishnupur district reported 14 cases, Thoubal with 5, Kakching with 4, Ukhrul and Churachandpur district with 3 each, and 2 each from Tengnoupal and Tamenglong district.

Meanwhile, one 69-year-old male passed away at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) today taking the number of death due to Covid-19 related diseases to 47, the official said.

78 persons were also discharged in the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered to 6418. The recovery rate is 78.17 per cent on Tuesday evening.

The current active Covid-19 case in the state is 1745 of which 311 are CAPF personnel. The first Covid-19 case in the state was reported on March 23 this year.

