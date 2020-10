Manipur reported 234 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the active caseload of the state to 2,731.

The total number of cases in the state so far has touched 13,326.

Three more deaths were reported today, pushing the tally to 91.

Meanwhile, 198 have recovered from the virus today, pushing the recovery tally to 10,504. The recovery rate currently stands at 78.82 percent.