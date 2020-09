The state of Manipur on Wednesday recorded 237 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 10,983, the health department informed.

While 421 have recovered from the infectious virus, two more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 2,456 with 8,460 recoveries and 67 deaths.

Additionally, the health department stated that the recovery rate currently is at 77.02 %.