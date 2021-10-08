NationalTop Stories

Manipur: Former Congress MLA Mairembam Prithviraj Joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau

Mairembam Prithviraj, former Congress MLA from Manipur’s Moirang constituency, has joined the BJP on Friday in presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, and Dr. Sambit Patra, State Prabhari.

The ceremony was also attended by Pratima Bhoumik, MP and Election Co-Incharge, P Sharat, MLA Moirang AC, L Sushindro Meitei, Hon’ble MLA, and other Senior Party leaders of the state.

“Hearty welcome to the former MLA of Moirang constituency, Shri M Prithiviraj Singh to the @BJP4India family. The joining of Shri M Prithiviraj Singh has yet again reaffirmed the faith in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji by people from different walks of life,” Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.

