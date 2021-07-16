Manipur Government Announces Total COVID Curfew for 10 Days

The Manipur government has announced total curfew across the state for 10 days with effect from July 18 amid the rising cases of Delta variant of COVID-19.

Earlier, on July 9, the state government extended the night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM in all districts across the state till July 20.

“There is a need to take stringent measures to break the chain of transmission. Therefore, the State government has decided to declare a total curfew from July 18, 2021, for ten days,” the health department said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that all the institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed during the curfew period. Further, only the people coming out for vaccination and testing will be permitted to venture out.

“All are requested to cooperate in tackling COVID-19,” the health department said.

Manipur on Thursday reported its highest single-day surge over the past few days as the state recorded 1,104 fresh Covid-19 cases over a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of active and positive cases to 8,210 and 80,521 respectively.

