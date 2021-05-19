Covid 19Top Stories

Manipur Government Calls for Muting Ambulance Sirens

By Pratidin Bureau
The Manipur government has called for muting sirens of ambulances in the state in a bid to reduce anxiety and panic amid the COVID-19 gloom, officials said. The state’s medical directorate, in a memorandum, urged chief medical officers, medical superintendents, staff of private hospitals and ambulance operators to “silence sirens as they are panicking people and causing social anxiety”.

“Only if roads are blocked, sirens should be activated,” it added.

The Manipur government had earlier imposed curfew in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur on May 8, which has been extended till May 28.

Manipur on Tuesday reported 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 40,683. The death toll climbed to 612 with 20 more fatalities.

The Manipur government has also extended the curfew restrictions till May 28 in view of the surge in COVID-19 in the state, including two hill districts.

As per the order, the curfew restrictions will be enforced in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, and hill districts of Churachandpur and Ukhrul in view of the exponential increase in the number of infections in these seven districts with limited activities to mitigate the hardships of the public.

