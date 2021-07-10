Covid 19Top Stories

Manipur Government Extends Night Curfew till July 20

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

The Manipur government has extended the night curfew in the state till July 20 from 7 PM to 5 AM amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Officials said the Covid situation in the state continues to be of concern and warrants restrictions to control the spread of the infection.

In an order, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar said service centres of personal computers and mobiles can open from 10 am to 2 pm on the days when grocery shops are closed. “Further, opening up will depend on the Covid scenario and the progress in vaccination,” the order issued by the Manipur government said.

“Vegetable vendors (district administration should ensure that spots for vendors are clearly marked and complied) and grocery shops will open as per earlier arrangement on July 12, 15, and 18 from 7 am to 10 am,” the order stated.

The order issued by the Manipur government further said that the high court may decide permissible activities based on various measures taken up by the government. It added deputy commissioners and superintendents of police should take necessary action to implement the orders strictly.

On Friday, Manipur reported 10 Covid 19 fatalities, taking the state’s toll to 1,251. The state reported 852 Covid 19 cases. It has so far reported 76,032 cases. Manipur has 6,610 active cases and a recovery rate of 89.66%.

