Manipur Govt Announces Govt Job And 75 Lakh Cash To Hockey Player Nilakanta Sharma

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that a secured government job will be given along with reward of Rs 75 lakh to Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma, a member of the Indian men’s hockey team, which won bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On Thursday, the chief minister talked to Nilakanta over the phone and assured him a suitable state government job. He also congratulated all the players of the Indian hockey team for winning the bronze medal.

CM Biren Singh told Nilakanta that he will be given a cash award of Rs 75 lakh as announced by him earlier.

It was announced by the CM that a player from Manipur earning a gold medal in Tokyo Olympic will get Rs 1.2 crore, silver medal Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakh for a bronze medal.

Nilakanta is a resident of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai area of Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, Shanglakpam Kunjarani Devi, mother of Nilakanta Sharma told PTI over the telephone that she has no words to express her happiness over the winning of bronze medal by her son’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympic and added that all members of her family are very happy for her son’s achievement.

People of Nilakanta’s locality celebrated the Indian men’s hockey team winning the bronze medal by performing Thabak Chongba, a traditional Manipuri group dance, stated reports.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Renamed After Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand