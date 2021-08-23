Manipur Govt Appoints Their Hockey Olympians As Deputy Director And Assistant Director In Sports Dept

Keeping its promise of job offer , the Manipur Government has appointed hockey Olympians from the state, Nilakanta Sharma and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam as deputy director and assistant director respectively in the youth affairs & sports department on Monday.

Olympians Nilakanta Sharma and Sushila Chanu joined their new services in presence of Manipur minister Letpao Haokip, department officials and their families today, stated a local report.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh gave this information.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted along with few pictures from the occasion. He wrote, “Delighted to see our Hockey Olympians Nilakanta Sharma & Sushila Chanu joining their new service as Deputy Director and Assistant Director respectively at the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports in presence of Hon’ Minister Sh. Letpao Haokip Ji, Dept. officials & their family.”

Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma was a part of the Indian hockey team which won a bronze medla at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mnipur’s son Nilakanta Sharma was a midfielder in the Indian men’s hockey team.

He was one of the amazing players from Team India that created history by winning the bronze medal at Olympics after 41 years.

On the other hand, Sushila was a part of the Indian women hockey team which lost to Great Britain 3-4 in the match for the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam was also one of the midfielders in the team.