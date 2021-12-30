NationalTop Stories

Manipur Imposes Night Curfew Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
The Manipur government has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am from Wednesday in light of the rising cases of Omicron in the country.

The restriction comes just days before the beginning of the New Year celebrations in order to prevent cases of COVID-19. As per an order issued by the State Home Department, special services and medical emergencies have been exempted from the night curfew.

The state government has also banned music concerts, thabal chongba (folk dance), celebratory feasts, large gathering of people in enclosed areas or indoor halls.

The order of the home department stated, “Wearing of face masks in public places, gatherings and crowded areas is a critical Covid Appropriate Behaviour and it should be strictly enforced and violators to be penalised promptly under relevant rules.”

All District Magistrates have been directed to enforce the curbs by invoking relevant provisions of law.

“This order is in continuation of the order of even number dated 27.12.2021 and shall remain in force till 31.01.2022,” the order stated. Reportedly, Manipur has reported one case of Omicron so far.

