Manipur: Insurgent Group Announces Cash Reward for Fully Vaccinated Villages

Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), the Manipur-based insurgent group has announced cash rewards to the first three villages in Kangpokpi district that achieve the target of fully vaccinating their population against coronavirus COVID-19.

T Simte of Kuki Revolutionary Army said that amidst strong vaccine hesitancy, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) “with utmost care and concern challenges the chiefs and various youth clubs within its operational area, to get its people vaccinated at the earliest”.

“We are promising reward to the first three fully vaccinated villages,” a KRA release stated.

The first fully vaccinated village will be given Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 60,000 and the third Rs 40,000, it added.

The insurgent group is currently holding peace talks with the Centre and Manipur government.

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh to the first fully vaccinated assembly constituency in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 10.57 crore vaccine doses administered in the age group of 18-44 years so far.

ALSO READ: Mizoram: 106 Children Among 520 Patients Test COVID-19 Positive