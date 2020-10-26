Manipur: Landslide Cuts Off Imphal-Dimapur NH-2

By Pratidin Bureau
A landslide that occurred on October 23 in Senapati district has cut off connectivity via the National Highway-2 especially its Imphal-Dimapur route, said an official on Sunday to ANI.

Jayson, project manager, BIPL said to ANI that the administration was trying its best to resume the connectivity but it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable.

“We are trying our best to resume connectivity within a week, it may take longer if the weather remains unfavourable,” he said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, major rivers in the state, including the Imphal River, which passes through the state capital, have separately been flowing close to the warning level due to incessant rain over the last three days. The water levels of three other major rivers –Iril, Nambul, and Nambol–have also risen.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Manipur from October 26 to October 29, the ANI report added.

