Manipur Lifts Day Curfew, Imposes Night Curfew till August 22

Manipur government has lifted the daytime curfew and imposed a night curfew in the state for 15 days till August 22.

In an order issued by the Manipur state Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar said that there is a need to allow more economic activities in respect of the seven districts also while taking up measures necessary for public health safety and permitted a number of activities in respect of the remaining nine districts, the order said night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am would be enforced strictly.

“Deputy Commissioners shall issue necessary orders and Superintendents of Police shall take necessary action to implement the orders strictly,” the order said.

The total curfew in the state’s seven districts was imposed on July 18 to contain the spread of Covid 19.

According to a press release issued by Manipur Health Department on Saturday evening, the state cabinet reviewed the curfew imposed for 21 days to control the transmission of COVID-19.

“To maintain balance with livelihood and economic activities, it was decided to discontinue curfew and adopt a micro containment zone approach, in line with the Central government advisories,” said the statement.

“Gram Panchayats, village authorities, local clubs, etc will be fully involved by Deputy Commissioners in ensuring strict micro containment zones and isolation of fresh positive cases,” he said.

