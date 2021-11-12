NationalTop Stories

Manipur: Lone LJP MLA Karam Shyam Joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau

Manipur’s lone Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) MLA Karam Shyam joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Shyam, a former minister of Manipur, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a programme in Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong in the Imphal West district.

The chief minister exuded confidence that the BJP would again return to power with the help of Shyam after winning absolute majority in the assembly polls next year.

Shyam was also felicitated at a function at the BJP’s state headquarters.

The party’s state unit president A Sarda Devi and national spokesperson Sambit Patra were among the leaders present at the function.

