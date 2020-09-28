Manipur: Newly Inducted Ministers Allocated Portfolios

By Pratidin Bureau
Manipur council of ministers
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday allocated the portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in the BJP-led coalition government’s council of ministers. This was informed in a notification issued by the state chief secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar.

As per the notification, Sorokhiabam Rajen Singh of Lamsang Assembly constituency has been allocated the portfolios of education, fisheries and command area development authority.

Vungzagin Valte of Thanlon constituency has been allocated tribal affairs & hills, transport, general administrative department while Oinam Lukhoi of Wangoi has been given the charges of agriculture, veterinary & animal husbandry and tourism.

Thokchom Satyabarta of Yaiskul constituency has been given the charges of consumer affairs, food & public distribution, law & legislative affairs & employment while Okram Henry of Wangkhei has been allocated municipal administration housing and urban development, social welfare and cooperation.

However, the Chief minister will continue to hold home, personnel, planning, revenue portfolios and any other departments not allocated specifically, said the notification.

The key portfolios such as health & family welfare were not distributed to the newly inducted ministers.

