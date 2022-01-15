Manipur: Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Appointed As Additional SP

Olympic silver medalist from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu, has been appointed as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) by the state government.

Chanu took charge as ASP (Sports) in the Manipur police department at the residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh.

“Our nation’s pride Olympian silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has taken charge as the additional superintendent of police (sports), Manipur Police, and called on me at my office today,” said CM Biren Singh on Twitter.

Our Nation’s pride, Olympian Silver medalist, @mirabai_chanu has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Manipur Police and called on me at my office today. pic.twitter.com/sCQDuxm6BY — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 15, 2022

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for the national in the Women’s 29kg category.