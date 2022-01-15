NationalTop Stories

Manipur: Olympic Medalist Mirabai Chanu Appointed As Additional SP

By Pratidin Bureau
Olympic silver medalist from Manipur, Mirabai Chanu, has been appointed as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) by the state government.

Chanu took charge as ASP (Sports) in the Manipur police department at the residence of Chief Minister Biren Singh.

“Our nation’s pride Olympian silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has taken charge as the additional superintendent of police (sports), Manipur Police, and called on me at my office today,” said CM Biren Singh on Twitter.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for the national in the Women’s 29kg category.

