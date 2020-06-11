Manipur Registers 311 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Manipur reported 311 positive cases of COVID-19. According to the COVID-19 common control room update of the state, 868 samples were tested on Wednesday at the Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratory (VRDLs), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and all the samples were found negative.

However, five persons tested positive for COVID-19 at VRDL, JNIMS. The persons infected with the virus are from the Imphal East district. According to officials, all the persons are returnees from other states.

A statement by the COVID-19 common control room said that the patients are now stable and are being shifted to COVID Care facilities in Imphal.

The statement also said that 19,854 tests have been conducted in the state and that the rate of test per million populations has now improved to 6966. The positivity rate is 1.56 percent.

Another statement of the COVID 19 common control room, which was circulated to the media in the evening on Wednesday, said 2 more females, aged around 21 and 25 years, were confirmed as COVID 19 positive cases at the VRDL, JNIMS.

The two females are from Pherzawl district of the state and they are said to be returnees from other states.

Informing that their health conditions are stable, it said they are being shifted to COVID Care facilities in Imphal.

It also added that the district authority has taken up all necessary control measures like containment and contact tracing.

The active cases in the state stand at 248 while the recovered cases are 63.

So far, 2,60,097 persons have been screened at various checking centers opened across the state.