Manipur Reports 109 New COVID Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
26

The COVID-19 tally in Manipur has escalated to 7,579 after 109 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, an official said on Friday to PTI.

The new cases included 59 from Imphal West district and 12 from Imphal East.

209 patients were cured of the infection since Thursday, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,002. The state’s recovery rate is now 79.19 percent, it said

The number of active cases is 1,533 at present. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 related deaths are 44, the report added.

