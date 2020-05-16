Manipur Reports 4th Case of COVID-19

Manipur reported the fourth case of COVID-19 after a 22-year-old year girl from Manipur’s Kamjong district has reportedly tested positive of the virus on Friday.

As per reports, the girl works as a staff nurse at a hospital in Kolkata. She is one of the recent returnees to the state and was in quarantine at NIT Langol in Imphal, as per sources.

The girl’s sample was tested at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) at Porompat in Imphal. After she tested positive for COVID-19, she was taken to the isolation ward at JNIMS for COVID-19 treatment.

This comes a day after a 31-year-old man from Imphal East tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He had returned from Mumbai via Jiribam by a hired vehicle on May 13.

With this latest report, the total number of the novel coronavirus positive cases in the state has gone up to four, with two active cases and two have already been discharged from hospital.