Manipur Reports 82 New Cases, 2 Deaths of COVID-19

Manipur reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, informed state health department.

With the two new deaths, the toll climbed to 24 in the state along with other co-morbid health conditions.

Moreover, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 5,444 including the new cases.

According to the COVID-19 Common Control Room statement, 74 persons from the general population and 8 from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours.

The cases have been reported from Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Chandel districts.

The statement further reads, “Four persons out of the general population are returnees from other States, while the rest 70 are locals without any significant travel history. They are being shifted to COVID care facilities,” the release added.

“In the last 24 hours, two females aged 73 years and 41 years expired at the RIMS due to COVID-19 and other co-morbid health conditions,” the release said.

“The cumulative number of deaths is 24,” it said.

Meanwhile, 99 persons were also discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

They are from CAPF, RIMS and six other COVID care centres in the state.

The cumulative number of recovered cases now stands at 3,812. The number of active cases is 1, 608. The recovery rate is 70.02 percent, the release added.