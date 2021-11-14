Manipur Terror Ambush: Martyred Jawan’s Body To Be Brought Home Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Suman Swargiary Killed In Manipur Ambush

He was among the seven killed in yesterday's unfortunate ambush in Manipur where an Indian Army Colonel, his family, and three other jawans were martyred.

The body of Suman Swargiary, one of the jawans martyred in Saturday’s terror ambush in Manipur will be brought home today. Suman Swargiary was from Thaikarakuchi village of Baksa district in Assam.

He was a jawan of the Assam Rifles and had joined it in 2011. He was among the seven killed in yesterday’s unfortunate ambush in Manipur where an Indian Army Colonel, his family, and three other jawans were martyred.

Suman Swargiary who died aged 33 is survived by his wife Juri Swargiary and three-year-old son Barad Swargiary.

Notably, Suman’s father Kanak Swargiary was also killed by terrorists. Terrorists had reportedly fired at him, at his residence.

The PLA and MNPF, Manipur-based militant organisations have claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the worst in recent times.

