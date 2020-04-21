Manipur To Relax Lockdown In Rural Areas

Soon after Manipur became coronavirus-free, the state government on Monday decided to relax lockdown in rural areas but said it will remain in place in state capital Imphal till further orders. The chief minister said shops of essential goods will open between 8 AM and 2 PM in urban areas. Also Read – COVID-19: Maharashtra Reports 466 New Cases, 9 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Tally at 4666.

“Manipur has become a COVID-19-free state now. We have decided to relax lockdown in rural areas but it will continue in Imphal till further orders. Shops of essential goods will open between 8 AM and 2 PM in urban areas,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The development comes after the second patient came negative for the virus again on Sunday.

“Good news: the second #COVID19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal has reported negative of Novel Corona Virus disease. Now Manipur has zero positive cases of COVID-19 as on date as the two cases of Manipur have been reported negative (sic),” the CM said in a tweet.

As per reports, the 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The first COVID-19 case in the state was a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the UK. The woman has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.