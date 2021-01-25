Manipur: Two Arrested For Hurling Grenade At Raj Bhavan

Two suspected militants were arrested by Manipur police on Sunday for hurling a China-made grenade at the front gate of Raj Bhavan in Imphal few days ago.

Inspector-General of Police K. Jayantakumar said that the plan was to sabotage the official functions on Republic Day.

As per reports, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the incident. They raided a house at Khongman in Imphal east district on January 24 and arrested Lisam Ibosana (51). Police said he confessed to the crime and disclosed the name of accomplice Konsam Manithoi (56). Some incriminating materials were also recovered from his house.

One car and some two-wheelers and three mobile handsets were also recovered. No explosives have been recovered from them so far.

Moreover, the police said that both the accused were involved in bomb blasts on two different occasions in the past as well.