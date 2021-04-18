Top StoriesSports

Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets World Record

By Pratidin Bureau
28

In a proud moment, Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has set a world record in clean and jerk by lifting 119 kg at the Asia Weightlifting Championships held at Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

The 26-year-old athlete also recorded a new personal best of 205kg (86+119) to bag the bronze medal in the championship.

Chanu lifted 86 kg in snatch and world record 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg, making a national record.

Related News

Veteran Cong Leader Bhumidhar Barman Passes Away

‘COVID Situation In Delhi Serious’: Kejriwal Writes To PM…

New High: India Records Over 2.61 Lakh COVID Cases

Declare National Health Emergency: Kapil Sibal To PM

Notably, Chanu is a Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to twitter and congratulated the athlete for her achievements.

“Congratulations to our Manipuri daughter @mirabai_chanu on setting a new world record in clean and jerk by lifting 119 kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. Thanks to the unwavering support of Hon’ PM @narendramodiJi & Union Sports Minister @KirenRijijuJi,” he tweeted.

You might also like
National

Gandhi family loses SPG security cover

Regional

Accident leaves 3 dead on the spot in Raha

National

Priyanka slams BJP for giving freebies in Amethi

National

Temporary airspace restrictions lifted by IAF

Top Stories

Smooth traffic in Guwahati during President Kovind trip

National

EC directs Twitter to pull-down poll-related tweets

Comments
Loading...