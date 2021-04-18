Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets World Record

In a proud moment, Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has set a world record in clean and jerk by lifting 119 kg at the Asia Weightlifting Championships held at Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

The 26-year-old athlete also recorded a new personal best of 205kg (86+119) to bag the bronze medal in the championship.

Chanu lifted 86 kg in snatch and world record 119kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg, making a national record.

In her first international competition in more than a year, #TOPSAthlete @mirabai_chanu 🏋️‍♀️ wins 🥉 in Women’s 49 Kg weightlifting at the Asian Championships with a new #NationalRecord of 205 kg. Her clean and jerk lift of 119 kg is a new #WorldRecord.

We are proud of you Mira!👏 pic.twitter.com/MKmGPyvRPR — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 17, 2021

Notably, Chanu is a Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to twitter and congratulated the athlete for her achievements.

“Congratulations to our Manipuri daughter @mirabai_chanu on setting a new world record in clean and jerk by lifting 119 kg at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent. Thanks to the unwavering support of Hon’ PM @narendramodiJi & Union Sports Minister @KirenRijijuJi,” he tweeted.