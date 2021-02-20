Manipur Woman Suspected Of Dying After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has allegedly died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PTI reported.

“W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC)”, officials said to PTI.

After complaining of respiratory issues, Devi was taken to Moriang community health centre on February 18 and died on Friday.

Meanwhile, the officials of health department informed a special team will conduct the post-mortem to investigate the cause of death.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Neeta Arambam was quoted saying in the PTI report that the family members of the deceased claimed that at the time of vaccination, Sundari had told the “vaccination team that she has allergy problem. However, the vaccination went ahead.”

“Heard the grievances of family of Anganwandi Worker W Sundari of Kumbi Terakha, Bishnupur District and expressed my deep condolences. Assured suitable compensation duly considering post mortem reports and instructed for taking strong action against defaulting officials,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Later, he met the family members and assured them justice.