NationalTop Stories

Manipuri Film to be made on Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu’s life

By Pratidin Bureau

As speculations were already underway on a biopic on the recent glorious win of Manipuri film Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on social media, a Manipuri film based on the life of the weightlifter will be produced soon.

An agreement in this regard was signed on Saturday between Chanu’s side and Imphal-based Seuti Films Production at her residence in Nongpok Kakching village in Imphal East district, a release issued by renowned playwrights and the production company’s chairperson Manaobi M M said.

The film will also be dubbed into English and various Indian languages, it added.

Related News

200 Taliban Militants Killed In US Airstrike

Assam Reports 784 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.86 %

15 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

India Men’s Hockey Team Demolishes Great Britain 3-1,…

“We will start looking for a girl who can essay the role of Mirabai Chanu. She has to match the Olympic medallist’s age, height, physique and have some resemblance to her looks. Then she has to be trained on Chanu’s lifestyle. It will take at least six months to start shooting,” Manaobi was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Also Read: Assam: All-Party Delegation To Visit Delhi Over Border Dispute With Mizoram

You might also like
Assam

Digboi: Wild Elephant Calf Found Dead

National

Four terrorists killed, policeman martyred in J&K encounter

National

J & K Encounter: Three Militants Gunned Down By Security Forces

Assam

Khelo India: Upasha wins first Bronze for Assam

National

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Turns COVID-19 Negative, Discharged

Assam

Tarun Gogoi Thanks GMCH Staff After Being Discharged