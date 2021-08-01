Manipuri Film to be made on Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu’s life

As speculations were already underway on a biopic on the recent glorious win of Manipuri film Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on social media, a Manipuri film based on the life of the weightlifter will be produced soon.

An agreement in this regard was signed on Saturday between Chanu’s side and Imphal-based Seuti Films Production at her residence in Nongpok Kakching village in Imphal East district, a release issued by renowned playwrights and the production company’s chairperson Manaobi M M said.

The film will also be dubbed into English and various Indian languages, it added.

“We will start looking for a girl who can essay the role of Mirabai Chanu. She has to match the Olympic medallist’s age, height, physique and have some resemblance to her looks. Then she has to be trained on Chanu’s lifestyle. It will take at least six months to start shooting,” Manaobi was quoted as saying in a PTI report.