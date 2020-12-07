Top StoriesSports

Manipur’s Bala Devi, First Indian Woman Footballer To Score In Europe

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Manipur’s Ngangom Bala Devi created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score in a professional European football league. She scored against Motherwell for Rangers FC on Sunday and won the match 9-0.

Bala Devi, who plays forward in the game, joined the Scottish club in January 2020. She became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas.

Hailing her achievement, the club posted few of her match pictures on Twitter.

Related News

Section 144 Imposed In Cachar Along Indo-Bangla Border

Bokajan: 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident, 2 Injured

Angurlata Deka’s Convoy Meets With Accident, 3 Injured

Raj Kamal Jha Win Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize

Before her arrival to Scotland, Bala Devi won three SAFF Championship trophies in 2010, 2014 and 2016. She also received the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

In 2019, she hit the limelight when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women’s League (IWL). Furthermore, she has also served as captain for the national team in the past.

You might also like
Top Stories

Arunachal Pradesh | NSCN (R) militants arrested

Regional

Sonowal pays tributes to 2008 serial blast victims

Regional

Pijush pays sudden visit to Bokakhat Hospital

Regional

Storm lashes parts of Assam

Regional

STF to observe law and order situations in Dibrugarh

Regional

Meghalaya Registers Another Case of COVID-19, Total 15

Comments
Loading...