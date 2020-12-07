Manipur’s Bala Devi, First Indian Woman Footballer To Score In Europe

Manipur’s Ngangom Bala Devi created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score in a professional European football league. She scored against Motherwell for Rangers FC on Sunday and won the match 9-0.

Bala Devi, who plays forward in the game, joined the Scottish club in January 2020. She became the first Indian woman to sign a professional football contract overseas.

Hailing her achievement, the club posted few of her match pictures on Twitter.

Before her arrival to Scotland, Bala Devi won three SAFF Championship trophies in 2010, 2014 and 2016. She also received the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

In 2019, she hit the limelight when she scored 26 goals in seven fixtures for Manipur Police in the Indian Women’s League (IWL). Furthermore, she has also served as captain for the national team in the past.