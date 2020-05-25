Manipur’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 30

Day after three-stranded Manipuris, staying at different quarantine centers tested positive, two other cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the North-Eastern state, taking the number of the active cases to 30.

The two cases were confirmed after tests were conducted at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), informed in a statement issued today by COVID-19 Common Control Room.

The newly confirmed cases include a 26-year-old male from Churachandpur district while the other is a 21-year-old from Noney district.

“Their conditions are stable” said the statement adding the infected individual from Churachandpur district has “now been shifted to isolation facility of District Hospital” while the other will be shifted to RIMS, the statement added.

With the newly confirmed cases, Churchandpur district with 18 active cases has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the border state. Of the 18, at least sixteen are Chennai returnees.

The Chennai returnees were the first of the Shramik train to have brought stranded Manipuris, arranged by the state government and its Tamil Nadu counterpart. The train with 1140 reached the Jiribam Railway Station on May 13 last.

So far, treatment at RIMS and JNIMS has led to the recovery of at least four COVID-19 patients.