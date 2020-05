Manipur registered five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 25. The active cases in the state stood at 23, informed the Manipur government.

In a statement issued by the health department of Manipur, it said that the government is taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the disease including strict containment and contract tracing.

Earlier in the day, 11 people were tested positive of the virus in the state.