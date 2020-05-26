Manipur’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 36

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Manipur has increased to 36 with four new positive cases, while the total number of active cases stands at 32, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, four coronavirus positive patients had already recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The four new cases are from Churachandpur, Noney, Kangpokpi, and Senapati districts, according to three separate press releases issued on Monday.

“With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has increased to 36,” Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Deputy Director and spokesperson of the state health department said.

On Saturday, two coronavirus positive patients from Tengnoupal district recovered and were discharged from a hospital in Imphal. Manipur’s first two positive cases of Covid-19 have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals on April 12 and 21 respectively.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state is on the rise after the arrival of stranded people from various states. So far more than 10,000 people have returned to Manipur by road, according to official reports.

Meanwhile with the resumption of domestic flight services in the country, altogether 448 people of the state who were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to check the Covid-19 pandemic arrived at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal by four different flights from different cities on Monday.

“On their arrival, they were screened for fever through the newly installed whole-body thermal scanner,” the Covid-19 common control room said in a press release.

Later the returnees were transported to the respective institutional/community quarantine centers.

Those who have returned by flight will remain in the quarantine centers till they test negative or till completion of 14 days, the statement said.