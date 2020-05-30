Manipur’s COVID-19 tally rises to 62

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching)

Two individuals who returned from outside the state and staying in quarantine centre today tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of confirmed case to 62, informed the COVID-19 Common Control Room.

Of the two, one is 44-year-old woman who hails from Churachandpur district and had recently returned from Chennai while the other is a 34-year-old man from Chandel district who recently returned from Mumbai.

As of now, their “conditions are stable” and both have been shifted to JNIMS.

With the latest development, the state currently has 55 active cases and seven have recovered.

Churachandpur district with at least 19 COVID-19 patients continues to have the highest number of novel Coronavirus patients of whom 19 are Chennai returnees.