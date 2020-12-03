Manipur’s Police Station Selected Best In India

The Nongpok Sekmai police station in Manipur’s Thoubal has bagged the best police station in the country.

Besides Manipur, Northeast’s Kharsang PS of Changlang in Arunachal Pradash stood third and East Sikkim’s Pakyong came seventh.

On Thursday, the Indian government released a list of the top ten police stations were selected from a total of 16,671 entries. 75 police stations were shortlisted, out of which 10 were selected as the nation’s best police stations.

The Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has said that a vast majority of police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas. This indicates that while availability of resources is important, more important is the dedication and sincerity of our police personnel to prevent and control crime and serve the nation, an official release stated.

The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing Police Stations, in each State on the basis of addressing: –

Property offence

Crime against women

Crime against weaker sections

Missing persons, unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies

The list is prepared under the directions of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who while addressing the Directors General of Police during the 2015 Conference in Kutch, Gujarat directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback, the release added.

India’s Top 10 Police Stations For 2020:

1. Nongpok Sekmai (Thoubal, Manipur)

2. AWPS-Suramangalam (Salem, Tamil Nadu)

3. Kharsang (Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh)

4. Jhilmili (Surajpur, Chhattisgarh)

5. Sanguem (South Goa, Goa)

6. Kalighat (North and Middle Andaman, Andaman and Nicobar Islands)

7. Pakyong (East district, Sikkim)

8. Kanth (Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh)

9. Khanvel (Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Dadra and Nagar Haveli)

10. Jammikunta Town (Karimnagar, Telangana)