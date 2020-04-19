Manish Tibrewal discharged

Guwahati’s first COVID-19 patient, Manish Tibrewal has been discharged from Hospital on Sunday. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday informed that Tibrewal has been discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after testing COVID-19 negative subsequently on April 8, April 9, April 17, April 18 and on Sunday.

However, he will be kept under observation at a paying cabin at GMCH for some days.

Earlier today, four more patients were discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in presence of Minister Sarma. The discharged patients are Mohammad Mafizuddin, Jamila Khatun, Ashraf Ali and Mohammad Shahrukh.

It may be mentioned here that out of total 34 patients in Assam, so far 17 have been discharged and one died on April 10. As of filing this report, there are 16 active COVID-19 cases in Assam.